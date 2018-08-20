Form and function

ALTON | Chad Campbell has been on his own fitness path since high school, from playing just about every sport in high school to receiving his certificate of personal trainer in 2010. His journey did not happen without setbacks, but he was able to discover himself and learned it is not something you do with a deadline, but instead a way of life.

Campbell opened Functional Fitness Images at 2712 Corner Court in January. It is his mission to help others in their fitness journey. Campbell said he believes in having experienced mentors; those who have achieved success in their lives and are willing to teach others how to create a realistic plan. He was able to learn from his mentors about exercise mechanics, program designs, and that nutrition was just as important for all of it. Now at Functional Fitness Images, he wants to mentor others and teach them the important information needed for their own journey.

Campbell is planning to work with a Titleist Performance Institute certified golf instructor who would help players learn what part of their body they need to develop to improve their golf game. A television, laptop, tablet, simulator, and other technology will allow them to do this. It will tell golfers more about swinging posture, rotation, and if they are putting too much weight on a certain foot. Functional Fitness Images plans to use this information to create a specialized workout package.

“Chad’s use of technology to open up new opportunities to serve clients is proof of his desire to help all achieve their physical fitness goals,” said John Keller, president of the RiverBend Growth Association. “It also shows his entrepreneurial spirit to expand his horizons.”

“The new golf tech is an excellent addition to Functional Fitness Images,” said Adam Stutz of WBGZ, an ambassador for the RiverBend Growth Association. “I am looking forward to trying out the system.” Functional Fitness Images also focuses on group exercise. They set up two “lanes” for people to complete exercises. After completing these a couple times, you move onto the next “lane” with different exercises. They focus on low-impact, full-body exercises that depend on the group’s skill level. Functional Fitness Images believes in working out safely; they focus on not allowing anyone to exhaust and injure themselves.

As a proud member of the Riverbend community, Campbell helps those in need. Early this year, Functional Fitness Images raised $600 and donated two sport-utility vehicles full of clothes and food to Oasis Women’s Center. The day of the event, 18 people came to the group workout and donated, but throughout the week more people donated to Oasis. They also do a Thanksgiving Day early morning group workout where they gather food items to donate to Oasis. Along with Oasis, Functional Fitness Images is involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton’s annual golf tournament, Alton Area Animal Aid Association, and the Metro East Humane Society.

For more information, visit the website, call (618) 365-1427, or like their Facebook page.

