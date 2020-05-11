Former Alton fire chief promoted at Illinois American Water

Sebold and Bretz

Illinois American Water has announced the following promotions of two employees into key statewide roles:

Rachel Bretz has been promoted to director of water quality and environmental compliance. She is responsible for the management of all laboratories, water quality, environmental stewardship and environmental rules and regulations. Additionally, she will lead the Water Quality and Environmental Compliance team across the state.

Bretz brings a background in both water quality and operations to this statewide position. She has worked at Illinois American Water since 2001, most recently as senior operations supervisor at the East St. Louis Water Treatment Plant. Prior to that, she worked as a water quality and environmental compliance supervisor, in addition to roles in quality assurance and as a laboratory analyst. Bretz has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and is licensed as a Class A water operator.

Bernie Sebold has been promoted to senior program manager, health and safety. In this role, Sebold leads the company’s safety team and is responsible for planning and directing the Health and Safety Program in compliance with federal and state Occupational Health and Safety regulations.

Sebold joined Illinois American Water in August 2019 as senior superintendent of field operations in the Alton District. Prior to that role, he worked at the city of Alton Fire Department, where he was employed for more than 20 years, serving as fire chief since 2012. He has a master’s degree in business administration from Missouri Baptist University, a bachelor’s degree in fire science management from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and an associate degree in fire science from Lewis and Clark Community College.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter