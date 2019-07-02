Former Bethalto dentist moves practice to Edwardsville

× Expand Southern Illinois Pediatric Dentistry of Edwardsville’s Dr. Adam Snyder and Christy Wohlford

Dr. Adam Snyder, who previously operated Riverbend Pediatric Dentistry in Bethalto, is co-owner with Dr. Christy Wohlford of Southern Illinois Pediatric Dentistry of Edwardsville at 1419 Lewis Road on Illinois 157. The new practice is scheduled to open July 10.

Both Snyder and Wohlford earned their doctor of dental medicine degrees from Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine.

“There is a tremendous need in Southern Illinois for pediatric dentists,” Snyder said. “I’m excited to move into a new building in an easily accessible location and join forces with another experienced and passionate pediatric dentist. I think our new office and combined skillset will be a great fit for this community.”

Wohlford runs Southern Illinois Pediatric Dentistry in Columbia, which she will continue working at in addition to the new Edwardsville location. She and her family live in Edwardsville.

“Adam and I have known each other since we went to dental school at SIUE together 15 years ago,” Wohlford said. “We’ve always shared a patient-first business philosophy and really care about making sure kids enjoy their visits with us. We both also understand the importance of staying up to date on technology and advances in the field of dentistry.”

The roughly 9,000-square-foot development was completed by Plocher Construction and will also house BauerHite Orthodontics.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 655-3272.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter