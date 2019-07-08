Garage party

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Troy Garage Door co-owners Andy and Lisa Schmitt cut the ribbon in front of a large group of staff members on June 24 at the new location on 2133 Pontoon Road in Granite City.

Troy Garage Door celebrated its new location in Granite City with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 24 outside the store at 2133 Pontoon Road.

The Granite City location officially opened on June 17. It’s the second location for the 23-year-old business. Troy Garage Door’s main location is at 9935 Highway 40 in St. Jacob.

“This is more of a satellite office,” co-owner Lisa Schmitt said. “Everything else is in St. Jacob. Delivery goes there, while this is more of a service office here. We get deliveries once a week.”

Schmitt and her husband, Andy, took over the company from Tom Schmitt, Andy’s father, about a year ago and head a staff of 10.

“We see the growth of what we can do with the company, so we just branched to a second location,” Andy said. “We hope to go into another location. There’s major growth in industry servicing in this area.”

Andy said with two locations in Madison County, he’s hoping to have a third one in St. Clair County soon.

“My future plan is to have a third store in Belleville, and then we can have a three-area zone,” he said.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County and Troy Garage Door staff were among those who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Andy said business has been booming for the Granite City location since its opening.

“We picked up quite a few calls during those five days since we’ve been here,” the co-owner said.

Troy Garage Door opened in 1996 and has provided sales, services and installation for doors and garages. The company offers a preventative maintenance program and products from C.H.I. Overhead Doors and Liftmaster Professional.

Andy said he has quite a bit of experience working in the garage door industry.

“I have done garage doors for 23 years with my dad, so I have already gotten a lot of behind me on stuff,” he said.

Lisa said the business will take orders from customers who live within a 30-mile radius in Madison and St. Clair counties.

“We’ll still go over 30,” she said. “It will just be a little higher charge of service because of gas prices.”

Contact information

(618) 644-6300 (St. Jacob) 618-709-7014 (Granite City)

Hours of operation: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday

troygaragedoor.com

Troygaragedoor@hometel.com