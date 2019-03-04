GCS elects directors, receives state awards

× Expand GCS Credit Union employees accept their awards.

GCS Credit Union announced the positions of directors at the 78th annual meeting.

Elected to serve two-year terms as director were Ken Newton, Tom Grady, Nick Huniak, Cecil Williams, Kim Frantz, and Robert Lyles. Officers for 2019 are Huniak (chairman), Lyles (vice-chairman), Jim Devine (treasurer), and Frantz (secretary). Credit unions are member-owned, nonprofit financial cooperatives that have a volunteer board of directors.

During the meeting, GCS was awarded four first-place plaques in each category of competition, presented by Illinois Credit Union System Regional Director Kevin Shaw. Credit unions that win first-place awards in Illinois will automatically be submitted to CUNA (Credit Union National Association) to compete nationally. CUNA’s National Award programs are designed to encourage and recognize distinguished credit unions that demonstrate social responsibility (the Dora Maxwell Award), the credit union philosophy (the Louise Herring Award), and financial education (the Desjardins Awards). These awards reflect GCS’ commitment to the philosophy of “people helping people” with its members and their communities. They also represent the dedication from GCS staff members who help support and implement the programs.

GCS also announced progress in a core system upgrade, coming May 31. The upgrade will enhance members’ financial experience in-branch along with added features to online banking and the mobile app.

“We are excited about the enhancements this system will bring to our members now and in the future,” said Keith Burton, president and chief executive officer of GCS Credit Union.

