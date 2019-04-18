GCS members can access credit scores for free

GCS

GCS Credit Union is offering members free access to their FICO scores, including information on the top factors affecting their scores. Scores update quarterly and are available for members through GCS’ secure credit card account access site, EZ Card Info. “We’re excited to offer this new feature to our membership,” said Andrea Dillard, eServices manager at GCS. “Financial education is important to us and this is just another way we can help members better understand their score and what factors influence it.”

The FICO score is the standard measure of consumer credit risk, and is used in more than 90 percent of consumer lending decisions. Additional resources such as FAQs and education about the scores will also be available to GCS members.

For more information, visit FICO.com or myGCScu.com.

