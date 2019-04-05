Gelzinnis hired to lead Northwest Chamber of Commerce

× Expand Alton native Greg Gelzinnis was recently chosen as the new president and CEO of the Northwest Chamber of Commerce.

Northwest Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Katie Magoon recently announced that Greg Gelzinnis has been selected as the new president and CEO of the chamber of commerce.

“A 5-member Hiring Committee of our Board of Directors has been working for the last 3 months to review resumes and screen candidates,” Magoon said. “We received over 168 applicants for the position, but are very pleased that Greg will be leading our organization into the future.”

Gelzinnis comes to the Northwest Chamber after having founded and run Bluff City Tours, Inc., a regional tour and event planning business from 1986 to 2015; three seasons as the Kettle Coordinator for the Salvation Army – Alton Corps; and most recently, as the Director of Program Development for the YWCA of Alton.

"Mr. Gelzinnis’ experience with Corporate America, Small Business, Not-For-Profits, and Service Agencies made us confident that he could relate to our diverse membership,” immediate past board chairman and member of the Hiring Committee Tim Branham said. “We were also very impressed with Greg’s creativity and willingness to bring new ideas for membership development, events and programs to our table.”

Gelzinnis has been a lifetime resident of the Greater Alton area and is a graduate of DePauw University with degrees in economics and communications. His professional activities are numerous, including serving as chairman of the Pietown Gospel Music Festival; Drug Free Alton Coalition, NFP; Gateway Confluence Wheelchair Sports Foundation; and for the last decade has been one of the producers of the US OPEN USTA Wheelchair Championships – one of only two Super Series events held in North America.

Gelzinnis is also very active in his home church, Main Street United Methodist in Alton, and has led seven mission trips to the country of Honduras since 2005.

“I am deeply honored to become the next President of the Northwest Chamber," Gelzinnis said. “I am anxious to meet our membership and get to work making sure that business isn’t just good, but great.

“Former President, Brian Goldman, the staff, and Chamber Board are to be commended for making the Northwest Chamber a leader in the region. The Northwest Chamber is a perfect way for Metro East Businesses to bridge to business on the Missouri side, and I would welcome the opportunity to help build those relationships.”

A welcome reception for Gelzinnis will be held for Northwest Chamber members on Thursday, May 9 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Northwest Chamber offices, 4477 Woodson Road, Suite 100 in St. Louis.

Additional information on chamber membership and upcoming events can be found on the chamber’s website at northwestchamber.com or by calling the office at 314-291-2131.