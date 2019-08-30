Gift shop finds new home in Alton

With a new location and new vendors, The Gift Box will hold a grand opening and open house this weekend with giveaways, deals and refreshments.

The new location will be at 237 East Delmar in Alton, formerly the home of Real Deals.

“We are really excited about the new location,” owner Marci Thomas said. “With nearly twice the interior space, we have been able to add 20 new vendors so far and add room for make-and-takes and art classes.”

With 75 vendors, the shop will offer an assortment of clothing, jewelry, gift ideas and more. Regular store hours will be 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday will offer swag bags valued at more than $50 for the first 50 customers as well as a scavenger hunt. Monday will offer refreshments and deals.

The grand opening celebration will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and will continue from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Labor Day.

For more information, visit the Facebook page.

