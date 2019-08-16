Glen Carbon eye doctor becoming internationally known for work with children

Steinhauer

Dr. Julie Steinhauer is one of the nation’s few developmental optometrists. Her Glen Carbon practice, Vision For Life, is becoming known worldwide for outstanding results in working with children and adults with vision problems that affect their ability to read, write, comprehend, and perform in sports or on the job.

Steinhauer and Vision For Life utilize syntonic phototherapy and traditional in office vision therapy to correct these problems and improve quality of life. The practice grew 42 percent in 2018 overall and net grew 1,000 percent from the previous year. It represents the biggest jump in her 16 years of practice ownership and 18 years as a doctor.

The firm’s specialty is working with children with learning-related vision problems. The average child improves 3-7 grade levels in reading comprehension following 10 months of vision therapy. Clients came from all over the United States to visit Steinhauer’s office. One patient actually drove from New York City, 16 hours one way. Steinhauer consults with and coaches other optometrists wishing to learn and administer developmental optometry not only in the United States, but from many countries worldwide.

Steinhauer says vision issues often resemble more commonly diagnosed and understood learning disabilities. Unfortunately, this often leads to a more serious issue such as misdiagnosis and treatment for a condition the child does not have. There are a number of possibilities as to why a child may have vision issues. These include prematurity, prenatal drug exposure, genetics, too much screen time, ear infections, sickness that includes high fever, or a lack of motor activity during infant and toddler years. Vision therapy is a treatment option, no matter the reason.

Steinhauer says about 80 percent of children have undiagnosed vision problems affecting their performance in school. Ninety percent of children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder are misdiagnosed and have a condition called convergence insufficiency. She sees a number of patients also misdiagnosed who have dyslexia and visual spatial disorder.

Vision issues occur with the brain controlling vision because of eye alignment, the eyes working together, focusing or tracking. Another possibility is the struggle of visual processing of information such as visual memory or discrimination.

Once the child receives the proper diagnosis, vision therapy trains the brain how to process visual and other sensory information more efficiently. This not only improves children’s academics but also their processing and sport performance.

Studies show 65 percent of people are visual learners and 90 percent of the information transmitted to the brain is visual. Undiagnosed students suffer immensely. They have difficulty keeping up with peers. Often they are labeled lazy or inattentive. Their anxiety can skyrocket. Proper diagnosis improves their confidence and their abilities soar. Some may not only keep pace but exceed expectations.

Services, in addition to vision therapy and syntonic phototherapy, include neuro-optometric rehabilitation, developmental vision care, learning related vision problems, strabismus (cross-eyed condition) and amblyopia (lazy eye).

