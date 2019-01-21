Brad Goacher named RiverBend Growth Association board’s chairman-elect

Goacher

The RiverBend Growth Association announced Brad Goacher, vice president and chief operating officer at Alton Memorial Hospital, as chairman-elect of the Board of Directors.

As chairman, he will manage the organization’s decision-making process.

“Economic growth drives investment in our communities,” he said. “I look forward to continuing the exciting work of the RiverBend Growth Association in coordination with the outstanding staff and members who are all very passionate about the health of our local economy.”

Goacher has more than 23 years of healthcare experience, ranging from prior roles in accounting and finance to current responsibilities for strategic planning and day-to-day hospital operations.

As a lifelong Metro East native, he has served on the Riverbend Growth Association board; Executive Committee for the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, Regional Committee for Siteman Cancer Center, and is a longstanding member of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council. He received his undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and his master’s degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

He and his wife, Jeanne, have two sons, Bryant and Jack, who both are attending colleges.

