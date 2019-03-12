Godfrey insurance agent recognized for customer service

Fischer

Gerard Fischer, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Godfrey, has been recognized for providing an outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.

“An extraordinary customer experience is a top priority at American Family and our agency owners are a critical part of accomplishing that,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “The select group of agency owners who have attained the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, consistently provided that outstanding service that is a differentiator for us among insurance providers.”

The service excellence distinction was determined through an evaluation process conducted under guidelines established through the company’s American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program. The process consists of a customer satisfaction survey that measures customers’ overall experience with their current American Family Insurance agency owner.

Fischer has been an agency owner for American Family since December 1995. His offices are located in Godfrey, Edwardsville and Quincy, Ill.

