Going vintage

× Expand photo courtesy of Janie McClellan Vintage 71 owners Chris and Janie McClellan with their children, Brodee and Rylee

photo by Taylor Crone Chris McClellan used doors to make this custom bench.

When Chris McClellan is scouring old barns or flea markets, looking for that one perfect find, he knows he is right where he belongs.

Chris grew up in the industry, starting out by collecting old bottles. That childhood hobby has grown into a career, as Chris and his wife, Janie, co-own Vintage 71 at 813 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

“My husband grew up in the business, doing different flea markets and shows,” Janie said. “He always wanted to open his own store. We never thought about it until I was a stay-at-home mom and our kids went to preschool. So, we thought we would open a store while they were at school.”

Since opening in 2014, the antique and gift shop has been selling the past with a selection of furniture, cabinets, old signs, pottery, glassware and more. The couple breathes new life into old items with a coat of paint, a little hammering and some serious elbow grease.

Why the unusual name? While the “vintage” part is obvious, the “71” was Chris’ hockey number, and their two children use 71 as their sports numbers, as well.

Chris and Janie travel across America on a regular basis, searching out pieces to sell in their store or repurpose. They have been to vintage shows in Florida, Texas, Michigan, and Louisiana, just to name a few.

“We do a lot of vintage shows,” Janie says. “We buy and sell at those shows. Yard sales and estate sales are other places we get items.”

Besides selling vintage items, new items are crafted at Vintage 71. A recent example includes two benches Chris made from ordinary doors.

“We look for specific items that our customers are looking for,” Janie says. “They also like custom pieces, so Chris will build custom pieces or paint pieces for them.”

Vintage 71 will host Blooming into Spring, an event featuring new inventory and discounted prices, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. For more information, call (618) 307-9949 or visit the Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone

× Expand photos by Taylor Crone

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone