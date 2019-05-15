Gori Julian & Associates attorney joins Top 40 Under 40

Epps

Gori Julian & Associates P.C. has announced the latest accomplishment of attorney Jason Epps. He was recently named to the 2019 National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40.

A prestigious invitation-only organization, membership to Top 40 Under 40 is determined through nominations from peers, third-party research and an extensive objective review process. Membership is extended only to the select few attorneys younger than 40 who demonstrate excellent trial results, qualifications and leadership. Group members strive for ongoing improvement in their respective areas of expertise through advocacy training, networking opportunities and high-quality educational programs.

“We are so proud of Jason for his dedication and for receiving this impressive honor,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates P.C. “Since joining us in 2013, Jason has consistently gone above and beyond both for his clients and for his own professional development.”

Epps is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Missouri and Minnesota, specializing in asbestos, product liability and plaintiff personal injury litigation.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter