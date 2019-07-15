Gori Julian & Associates P.C. changes name to The Gori Law Firm

The nation’s No. 1 filer of asbestos litigation on Monday announced it is changing its name from Gori Julian & Associates P.C. to The Gori Law Firm. The change is taking place following the appointment of one of the founding partners, Barry Julian, as associate judge of the Third Judicial Court in Madison County. Julian retired from Gori Julian & Associates in 2015 and the firm continued to include his name until his appointment of judge in 2019.

Formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian, Gori Julian & Associates has grown to include more than 200 employees with several offices in Edwardsville and six other cities across the nation. Asbestos litigation will remain one of the primary practice areas of The Gori Law Firm, along with personal injury, commercial litigation, medical malpractice, pharmaceutical litigation and real estate law.

“We have worked really hard to focus on getting justice for those who have been exposed to asbestos and as a result have been diagnosed with mesothelioma,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We have also worked to diversify our practice areas so we may broaden our reach and services. We are so happy for Barry and his new role as associate judge and are optimistic for what is ahead for The Gori Law Firm.”

In addition to continuing to build the practice, The Gori Law Firm will continue its efforts to support the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation and the more than 150 local charities it supports with donations and sponsorships.

“Gori Julian & Associates is known for its commitment to giving back to the community and in supporting the education and advocacy that the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation provides every day to those suffering from mesothelioma,” Gori added. “That commitment will not change as we transition to The Gori Law Firm.”

For more information, visit gorijulianlaw.com.