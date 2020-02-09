Gori Law Firm opens Granite City office

The Gori Law Firm announced the expansion of its practice with the opening of a Granite City office at 2862 Madison Ave., open for clients by appointment only.

“We have a large number of clients in the Granite City area, so it makes sense to open a new location for their convenience,” said Sara Salger, managing partner of the firm. “We also have a tremendously skilled team of attorneys who constantly strive to bring results to those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure, flooding, medical malpractice, and workplace injuries. With the addition of this new location, we are even better suited to accomplish that goal.”

Since its inception in 2008 in Edwardsville, the firm has seen incredible growth and continues to look for opportunities to expand. The Granite City office offers another convenient location for clients to meet with their lawyers and staff without having to travel to the Edwardsville or Alton offices. Although the Granite City location is currently open for appointments only, it will be staffed in the near future.

“Our plans to open this office have been in the works for several months as a way to better serve the residents of Granite City who are in need of our services,” said Chris Layloff, partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Along with myself, my colleagues Mr. Ron Motil and Ms. Tonya Genovese are residents of Granite City, so we all have a strong connection to the community and its residents.”

For information, visit gorilaw.com or call toll-free (877) 456-5419.

