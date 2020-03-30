Gori Law Firm's Sara Salger earns Elizabeth Cady Stanton Award

Sara Salger

The Gori Law Firm announced the selection of managing partner, Sara Salger, as the 2020 Elizabeth Cady Stanton Award Recipient. Women of PALS (Plaintiffs Asbestos Litigation Seminar) have recently selected Salger to receive this prestigious award for 2020. Salger is only the second recipient to receive the honor thus far.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton was an early leader of the woman’s rights movement. She was also the first speaker at the Seneca Falls Convention on the Rights of Women. This award is given annually to individuals in the legal field that support and sustain the advancement of women, contribute to altering structural barriers of women so they may gain success and provide leadership in their community and beyond. Recipients are also selected based on their ability to effectively and consistently speak on the behalf of women in an honest and impactful way.

“Sara is an exemplary model of each of these characteristics,” Sharon Zinns, the 2019 recipient for the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Award, said.

Beth Gori, principal partner and owner of The Gori Law Firm, was thrilled to hear about Salger’s award.

“Sara is one of the smartest, most hard-working, caring, and loyal people I know," Gori said. "After the sudden and tragic loss of Randy Gori in January, Sara stepped up into the role as managing partner. Her grace and leadership allowed the firm to continue to provide the exceptional client attention and service that we have provided since the firm’s founding. Added to that, is her management ability to run a firm of nearly 300 employees. She exemplifies the kind of lawyer and woman the Elizabeth Cady Stanton award was established to honor.”

