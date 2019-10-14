Grand opening of Alton Smoothie King set for Oct. 19

Smoothie King has opened its new Alton location at 317 Homer Adams Parkway, owned and operated by local entrepreneurs and married couple Erica and Nathan Davis.

To celebrate the new location, a grand opening event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. To give a taste of the new Smoothie King, the first 50 guests will receive free smoothies for a year.

With a background in medical sales, Nathan has a passion for healthy living and wanted to further combine his love of health and wellness with his career and by investing in a Smoothie King with his wife. Erica has a background as an elementary teacher and initially came across Smoothie King, falling in love with the nutritious and tasty product.

As part of its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey, Smoothie King’s diverse menu features 70 smoothies tailored to each guest’s needs — all of which fit into one of four purpose categories: Fitness Blends, Slim Blends, Wellness Blends and Take a Break Blends.

Smoothie King implemented its Clean Blends promise last year as part of its mission to be more transparent about what ingredients go and don’t go into each smoothie. Through this promise, Smoothie King is committed to using more whole fruits and organic vegetables — like mangoes, blueberries, kale and spinach — to blend more nutritious, great-tasting smoothies. The Clean Blends promise also means zero added sugar in many purpose blends and a menu with absolutely no artificial preservatives, flavors, colors and other ingredients on the brand’s “no-no list.”

“Not only did Erica and I fall in love with the great-tasting smoothie treats at Smoothie King, but the purpose behind the brand is what made us know that this was something special,” Nathan said. “Smoothie King is a great-tasting, nutritious treat for all and a great option for those seeking medical treatment as well.”

Guests who join Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards loyalty program can earn points toward free smoothies, exclusive offers and personalized discounts.

Hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 433-8322.

