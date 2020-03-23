Granite City restaurants update patrons on services

Andrey Sinenkiy Angelov - stock.adobe.com
Two boxes with fast food being carried by delivery man in uniform for one of clients
Binion’s BBQ — 1316 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City, (618) 500-1087, carryout and delivery
Don Chencho — 3361 Fehling Road, Granite City, (618) 709-7300, carryout and delivery
Imo’s Pizza — 3361 Fehling Road, Granite City, (618) 877-4667; carryout, delivery and drive-through
Jerry’s Cafeteria — 1920 Edison Ave., Granite City, (618) 452-0078, curbside and delivery
Penn Station — 3463 Nameoki Road, Granite City, (618) 709-7878, carryout
Pizza World — 1535 Johnson Road, Granite City, (618) 451-1111; carryout, delivery and curbside
Ravanelli’s (Collinsville location) — 26 Collinsport Drive, Collinsville, (618) 343-9000, drive-through and curbside
Uncle Linny’s — 4112 E. Pontoon Road, Pontoon Beach, (618) 797-3333, curbside and delivery
Uncle Linny’s Food and Brews — 3901 Pontoon Road, Pontoon Beach, (618) 797-1800, carryout and drive-through
Downtown Diner — closed