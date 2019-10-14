Green Tree Inn completes construction on gazebo and outdoor area

The Green Tree Inn of Elsah has completed its beautiful outdoor gazebo and will start hosting events such as weddings, family reunions, community events, and more.

The inn reflects the quaint peacefulness that makes Elsah the number one scenic spot in Illinois, according to the Illinois Top 200 project. The gazebo is a great addition to the inn and is the perfect setting for an intimate outdoor wedding, a family reunion, or community events that bring people to Elsah.

“Green Tree Inn has become a one-stop shop and destination place for many occasions and continues to bring a sweet and quaint character to Elsah,” Trish Holmes of the RiverBend Growth Association said. “We are beyond lucky to have their establishment in the Riverbend area and wish them continued success in the future.”

The inn offers wedding packages that help create a special day. There are many opportunities for a memorable wedding in Elsah. Connie and Gary Davis of the Green Tree Inn are happy to create a personalized package that meets the needs and budget for any wedding. It can be as simple as renting the gazebo for an elopement, an intimate wedding, or a package that includes the outdoor gazebo, Farley’s Music Hall and the entire inn for multiple days.

“Once again Elsah’s Green Tree Inn continues to expand,” said Tom Hoechst, CNB Bank & Trust employee and RiverBend Growth Association Ambassador. “Their addition of a beautiful wedding gazebo to this pristine venue is an example of their love for the quaintness of Elsah. The ambiance of this B&B is something you have to see. On your next trip up the River Road, stop by for a visit to a truly unique community and visit the Green Tree Inn.”

The Green Tree Inn, 15 Mill St., can be reached at (618) 374-2821 and greentreeinnelsah.com. Keep up to date with their projects, events, and promotions by following them on Facebook and Instagram at @greentreeinnelsah.

