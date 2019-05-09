Growing law firm adds chief operations officer to team

Dorsey

Sivia Law on Thursday announced the addition of a chief operations officer, Allen Dorsey Jr., to its growing firm. This will be the first time the firm has hired an in-house leadership and business professional to be part of the Sivia Team.

Dorsey is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years of leadership, business management, finance, consulting and hospital administration experience in governmental, nonprofit, and for-profit organizations. He is a certified coach, trainer, and speaker within the personal and professional development industry. Allen’s earned credentials include a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of business administration, both from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He holds certifications as a behaviors and values analyst from Target Training International Ltd., a company that specializes in providing assessment tools for improving individual and organizational effectiveness. He also holds a certification as a coach, trainer and speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team, an organization that specializes in leadership development, team-building, and executive coaching.

“I am so thankful to have been given an opportunity to further this local business,” Dorsey said. “I am confident that my knowledge, skills and expertise will add a higher level of thinking and service quality to an already acclaimed business.”

Sivia Law recently announced a merger with attorney Leonard Berg of East Alton. The firm will now be staffing two locations, along with an appointment-only location in St. Louis. The firm quickly realized some of the effects of rapid growth and how it needed to get back to client focus to continue on a path of growth.

“Client focus is a huge firm value,” Chief Executive Officer Todd Sivia said. “As a small business owner, you take on so many responsibilities and roles within the company from being an attorney for clients, but also managing staff and resources of the firm. The more we grow, the more I take on. I eventually realized I needed help managing the firm. Allen is an amazing leader, skilled communicator, business coach and marketing professional. He will be bringing a dynamic set of skills to our team and allow me to get back to what really matters, my clients.”

Dorsey is a native of the Metro East, born in East St. Louis and raised by his single mom, along with his three sisters. He resides in Shiloh with his spouse and friend of 33-plus years, Deborah, and they have two adult sons.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the Best Law Firms in 2017 and Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis in 2014. Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years and recently named as a Leading Lawyer for 2019.

For more information, call the Edwardsville office at (618) 659-4499, the East Alton office at (618) 258-4800, or email info@sivialaw.com.

