Gruff grub: New business revitalizes historic building

× Expand photo by Danette M. Watt Jim and Julie Baer stand in front of their Bunker Hill restaurant, Billygoat’s Grub & Pub. The restaurant opened in November 2019 and has been a big success, drawing diners from near and far.

A new restaurant in the center of Bunker Hill has re-energized the town and given new life to an old building.

Jim and Julie Baer opened Billygoat’s Grub and Pub last November. It quickly became popular with local folks and diners as far as an hour away, Jim said.

The Baers moved to Bunker Hill from Glen Carbon 2 1/2 years ago. Jim spent more than 30 years in St. Louis running car dealerships; Julie was home managing the household and raising their three daughters, ages 22, 19 and 15. When they moved to a farm in Bunker Hill, they became friends with Dena Osterman, who owned a restaurant.

In early 2019, Julie suggested she and Jim “do something together.”

“We’d never been in the restaurant business before this, so we reached out to Dena,” Jim said. “She’s been a driving force and told us people were looking for something new.”

The couple thought they’d open a small restaurant to serve just breakfast and lunch. None of the buildings worked, until they saw their current location. Built in 1862, the 3-story, 5,000-square-foot building was one of the few that survived the 1948 tornado that decimated the town.

“My first thought was, ‘What are we going to do with 5,000 square feet?’” Jim said.

It took them seven months to get the place ready. Julie wanted a warm, comfortable atmosphere. She found out a barn was going to be torn down and arranged to have a local artisan turn the salvaged wood into tables.

Over the years, the building has been home to various businesses — an opera house, a movie theater, a basketball gym.

“When we bought it, it had been a pharmacy for 40 or 50 years,” Jim said. “Walking into the basement was like walking into a time machine.”

Julie turned the foyer into a showcase for the items they found there. Now, the original door leads to a room off the entrance, while photographs, receipts and other memorabilia line the walls and storefront windows.

The Baers prefer the term pub over bar or tavern and say keeping the restaurant separate from the pub makes their place family- and kid-friendly.

“We’re not an upscale restaurant — Bunker Hill wouldn’t be able to support that — but we wanted to serve food that was above the normal bar food,” Jim said. “We have generous portions at good prices.”

He said good food is the key.

“If the food is mediocre, people aren’t going to want to come back,” he said. “No entrée is more than about $17.50, but I do run specials. I offer a 24-ounce porterhouse steak and I’m sold out each time within an hour or two. I can’t keep them in.”

The restaurant employs about 40 people, mostly teenagers, as servers and bussers. Baer had nothing but compliments for his staff.

“These young people have a great work ethic,” Baer said. “Their parents will come in and thank us for hiring them and I’ll say, ‘No, thank you. They’re a great worker.’”

Billygoat’s Grub & Pub is available for special events and private parties with seating up to 60 and custom menus. Jake Stockton, featuring local musician, Perry Brayman, will perform two shows March 21.

The menu and performance details can be found on their website or on their Facebook page.

Billygoat’s Grub & Pub, 110 E. Warren St. in Bunker Hill, is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday. For more information, call (618) 585-4628.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Danette M. Watt

× Expand photo by Danette M. Watt