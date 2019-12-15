Guardian for the generations

× Expand photo submitted by Destiny Pinnick Several Granite City representatives attended the proclamation ceremony, including Mayor Ed Hagnauer and council members Dan McDowell, Tim Elliot, Brad Eavenson, Mary Davis and Andy Mathes.

× Expand photo submitted by Destiny Pinnick The Guardian Savings Bank Board of Directors includes (back row, from left) Dennis Wilmsmeyer, Mark Kleindorfer, David Dombek, retired president Wilson Loch, (front row, from left) Charles Juneau and Julie Waymire.

photo submitted by Destiny Pinnick Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer presented Guardian Savings Bank, 3800 Nameoki Road, with a proclamation and certificate in honor of the financial institution’s 100th birthday. It is the longest-serving bank in Granite City.

Last month, Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer presented Guardian Savings Bank with a proclamation and certificate in honor of the bank’s 100th birthday.

The financial institution at 3800 Nameoki Road is the longest-serving bank in town.

“We are privileged not only to meet the total financial needs of generations of customers, but to have served as an active corporate citizen through the years,” President Shane Wecker said. “It is very gratifying to drive around Granite City and Madison County and see the countless residents and homes we have had a hand in building and prospering. We also believe that this special award is a testimony to the staying power of true community banking and the difference it makes in a community such as ours.”

Guardian was chartered in December 1919, 23 years after the incorporation of Granite City. Originally called State Loan and Savings Association, the name was changed after the bank went from a state to a federal charter. Guardian resided in several downtown locations until it purchased the building at the corner of Niedringhaus and Edison in 1960, where it resided for 45 years. The bank’s current home on Nameoki was built in 1980.

In addition to Hagnauer and the Guardian Savings Bank team, several others attended the proclamation ceremony, including City Council members, Economic Development Director Cathy Hamilton and the bank’s Board of Directors.

“This award is significant to us for several reasons,” Wecker said. “First and foremost, it speaks to the longevity of this institution and the generations of customers we have served. It signals our active participation in the growth of Granite City and the realization of dreams by area families. It also acknowledges that, during our tenure, the bank has been fiscally responsible and operated properly through both good and stressful times, for which we applaud the various board members and bank leadership during the past 100 years. Finally, this award is special to use because it confirms the prominence that true community banking has in today’s world; that area residents prefer our relationship-based, service-driven culture.”

Wecker, who joined Guardian in 2017, took over as president on Dec. 2. His predecessor, Wilson Loch, retired.

“I like the idea of a small-town bank that focuses on the community where we know our customers by name,” Wecker said. “We are able to respond quicker than national chains because of the detailed knowledge of the markets we serve, and all decisions are made personally in Granite City. My teammates embraced me from the beginning, and after some time here, I understand why the past presidents and several employees have been here for decades. It’s a great place to work.”

Within the past 100 years, Guardian has only had four other presidents: Joseph G. Boggs (1919-1933), Douglas F. Little (1933-1971), Robert E. Backs (1971-1988) and James Seiz (1988-2012).

According to Wecker, the bank’s core business of making loans and accepting deposits has been the foundation of the institution’s service during the past century.

“Beyond daily money management and helping customers save for their futures, we have invested our resources, energy and time in assisting community members realize their dreams,” he said. “Outside the walls of the bank, we are both corporately and individually active in a host of civic, charitable, church, education and economic development organizations and endeavors that enhance the quality of life that we share.”

To coincide with the 100-year anniversary, Guardian initiated its Count on Us program, which includes 100 hours of community and volunteerism for its employees.

Wecker said he and the Guardian team did not want to limit the celebration to a single week or month, but rather to honor customers throughout 2019 with a host of activities and events.

“We have enjoyed sponsoring community events, having raffles and providing giveaways as a means of marking the moment,” he said. “We also hosted our first annual Shred Day. We think the community has benefited from these efforts and rightfully so. Our Facebook page can provide details on upcoming events and commemorating our 100th anniversary.”

As for the future of Guardian, Wecker says the future is bright.

“Our founders believed Granite City and Madison County deserved to have a bank to call their own, as families and individuals were largely overlooked by bigger-city banks,” he said. “They opened the doors to Guardian Savings Bank with a commitment to providing financial solutions delivered with responsive, friendly service. Our customers are also friends and neighbors, and we are proud to provide answers they need. And while personal service remains our signature, we know that certain technologies can enhance a customer’s banking experience and make their life a little easier, so we have embraced technology as a supplement to our core-valued brand of banking. It is a solid combination that positions us well for the future. We are setting our sights on the next 100 years by embracing the style of banking we offer today. Certainly, our founders wouldn’t recognize ATMs, drive-up banking or online banking, among other ways of doing business today, but they would recognize the commitment to service, the friendliness and the value we work to provide.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter