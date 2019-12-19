Heitz Optical earns Small Business of the Month award

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Heitz Optical its Small Business of the Month for November.

For three generations and counting, Heitz Optical works with the belief that service is everything. Heitz offers the Riverbend community eyecare and eyewear with superior quality. Their staff is well-qualified, friendly, and truly engaged in the needs of their patients. Their mission has remained constant since 1956; they want to be the best and they strive to give each of their patients the personal attention they deserve.

“People often want to know what makes us unique and although it sounds weird, ‘service’ is the answer,” owner Joe Heitz said. “We hear it all the time.”

Heitz Optical is also a strong community partner through philanthropy and volunteering. They contribute or donate to causes and fundraisers when possible. Heitz Optical wants the members of our community to know they support them. They volunteer with industry organizations and are members of the Lions Club. One of the Lions Club’s global causes is vision, as they serve to prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life for people who are blind and visually impaired.

Heitz Optical, 2415 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, can be reached at (618) 465-1712.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

