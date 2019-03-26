Helmkamp Construction expands project management team

Vahling

East Alton’s Helmkamp Construction Co. on Tuesday announced the addition of Kyle Vahling to its project management team.

Vahling, who is on the dean’s list and president of the Constructors Club, will graduate from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Engineering in May. He now joins Helmkamp as their newest assistant project manager.

The 80-year-old general contracting company is no stranger to onboarding quality individuals from the Construction Management program at SIUE. They have three assistant project managers and an intern who are products of the program. Rob Johnes also joined Helmkamp as an intern from SIUE in 1997 and grew his career to president and eventual owner upon the retirement of former CEO Brad Farrell in early 2018. Johnes personally mentors Helmkamp’s young project management team in a biweekly training session that focuses on “The Helmkamp Way.” These training sessions teach the processes that uphold the company’s commitment to safety, quality, integrity and the balance between hands-on experience with the growing technology available to the industry today. The company’s heightened perspective in these areas is believed to be part of what sets Helmkamp apart from other contractors.

“The atmosphere and everyone around the office has already made me feel at home and I am looking forward to starting my career with such a great group of people,” Vahling said. “I am excited for this opportunity and am ready to be a part of the Helmkamp team.”

