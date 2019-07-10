Helmkamp Construction grows field leadership team

Schmitz and Summers

East Alton’s Helmkamp Construction Co. announced the promotion of two long-term employed carpenters to superintendent.

The 80-year-old general contracting company continues to thrive and grow under the ownership of Rob Johnes, president of Helmkamp since 2012, who acquired the company from the family’s third-generation owner, Brad Farrell, in early 2018. Expanding the field leadership team with long-term employees who set the example of quality, integrity, and safety leadership for Helmkamp allows the general contractor to manage more projects without sacrificing those qualities the company is known for on the jobsite.

Thirteen-year team member Andy Summers and ten-year team member Jacob Schmitz both set that example. Summers and Schmitz have been carpenters on the jobsites of customers for several years and are familiar faces in the field. Their transitions to superintendent have been a natural next step in their construction careers at Helmkamp.

“Promoting good people who not only do great work, but have already proven to represent the company well, is an easy decision,” Johnes said. “I look forward to many more years of having Andy and Jacob on our team and leading successful projects for us.”

