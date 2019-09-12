Helmkamp restructures management team

Stange and Bechard

In its 81 years of business, Helmkamp has focused on building relationships with clients built on trust, quality, integrity and safety leadership. This focus has only grown stronger as they continue to thrive under the new ownership of Rob Johnes, president of Helmkamp since 2012, who acquired the company from the family’s third-generation owner in early 2018. However, a hard look at the current structure of the organization as it continues to grow is always a worthwhile exercise.

Johnes recently formed an internal leadership team whose purpose was to develop future company plans — in particular, to discuss and investigate several company structures that would allow Helmkamp to grow while emphasizing what has made them successful to date. The organization of the management team was a standout action item among these preparations for sustainable growth.

Joe Stange, formerly director of industrial construction, will now adopt the role of director of operations. Stange will ensure all jobs are executed to Helmkamp standards, manage manpower and equipment to support field operations and implement training to help continually develop project management and superintendent staff.

Brian Bechard, formerly a senior project manager on the team, has been promoted to director of pre-construction. Bechard will oversee the marketing, business development and estimating efforts as they align to growth goals. This role will also allow someone with direct project management experience to work with new and existing clients on project solutions while strengthening relationships.

While Helmkamp is committed to being the area’s builder of choice and focusing on deep customer relationships, this restructuring and plan for growth was also outlined to allow further investment in its employees, equipment, technology and paths for charitable giving.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter