Hit N Run is a hit with RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Hit N Run Convenience Store its Small Business of the Month for December.

Dwight and Teresa Fowler recently purchased all six Hit N Run Convenience Stores in 2017. Their mission and vision are to grow by taking care of their employees, customers, and communities in which they operate, and never forgetting children are our future.

Hit N Run, with the Fowlers in the lead, has increased its involvement with communities they serve. In September 2017, Hit N Run donated soda, water, chips and more to the Soap Box Derby: East Alton Fire Department to help make the event the most successful ever. In December 2017, they donated surplus toys to the Riverbender.com Community Center and donated cookies and coffee to the city of Wood River’s Winter Wonder Walk. They donated 15 $20 gas cards to the Mustache March in 2017, and in 2018 they helped sponsor the event and donated gift certificates for the Mustache March to give to police officers. They celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Pee Wee Run, which is the longest run for kids in the United States. Their Hit N Run Cares program has helped raise $25,000 last period, and the money is being distributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Oasis Women’s Center, Riverbender.com Community Center, and eight police departments.

Teresa Fowler has been with Hit N Run for 39 years. She started at age 16 cleaning the laundromat and has since worked her way up to general manager. She is most proud her management team is long-term employees with an average tenure of 15 years across their six stores.

Hit N Run has six locations: stores in North Alton at 2345 State S. and Upper Alton at 1818 Washington Ave.; 308 W. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton; 900 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River; 515 N. Bellwood in Bethalto; and 4601 Maryville Road in Granite City. For more information, visit their website hitnrunstores.com.

View the video here

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter