Home sweet home

GRANITE CITY | The Best Little Hair House reached a milestone on July 7.

The salon, 1501 Garfield Ave., celebrated its 10th year in business. So co-owners Felicia Colp and Bekki Stearns decided to throw an anniversary party at Big Daddy’s Bar in St. Louis.

“We rented the room out up top and we invited the girls who work here,” Colp said. “We celebrated being open for 10 years.”

The salon opened July 7, 2008, on Johnson Road before moving to its present location in 2014. Colp was the one who named the business the Best Little Hair House.

“I approached her about going into the business when we first opened and she came up with the name,” Stearns said. “She said she had a good feeling about it.”

Stearns, a Granite City graduate, had a hairstyling license in Missouri before she and Colp opened the salon 10 years ago. Colp, who has been living in Granite City since 2000, graduated from Alvareita’s College of Cosmetology in Edwardsville in 1999.

“We both started it together,” Colp said. “She was working in another salon and I had been laid off from my job for seven years and I just had a baby. We decided to jump in and see what happens.”

Stearns said after 10 years, the salon continues to be successful.

“We’ve been lucky enough to watch it grow,” she said. “We opened the business at a time where people were saying, ‘You’re crazy for opening up a business. The economy was in a decline. Don’t do it.’ But we survived. Our clients have been very loyal. We were able to keep going with the mill shutting down. We’re still here.”

Colp said good customer service has been the one of the key reasons the business has been thriving after 10 years.

“We let them know that our attention is on them when they’re here and make them feel special and make them feel better when they’re walking out the door,” she said.

The salon has a total of eight workers after starting out with just three.

“I feel like the Hair House has been the key in helping stylists to build their business,” Stearns said. “If you come in right now, it’s not going to be like 10 years ago when we struggled and we were happy to get one haircut.’

Colp said she wants the salon to remain a strong business in the future.

“I want us to stay steady,” she said. “I want us to stay as busy as we are and have good people walking into the door and working for us.”

