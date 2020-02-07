"If it has four wheels, we can work on it"

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Mike Rodriguez owns and operates MJR Automotive in East Alton. The business opened Dec. 1.

With advanced engine and systems designs, modern automotive technology requires highly trained mechanics and specialized tools for diagnostics, testing and problem resolution. Special skills and equipment are necessary to identify and repair issues and keep drivers on the road.

The area’s newest automotive shop opened Dec. 1 in East Alton. MJR Automotive is owned and operated by Mike Rodriguez. The Alton native graduated from Ranken Technical College, is Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified and has almost three decades experience in automotive maintenance and repair. He formerly owned and operated Cams Automotive in Alton.

Maintenance is critical to extending a car’s life. But as vehicles age, they are at an increasing risk of breakdown. Automotive industry statistics show vehicles 10 years and older are twice as likely to break down or require repairs. New or old, maintenance and repair are a part of owning any automobile.

Rodriguez says MJR Automotive can perform all regular routine automotive maintenance such as brake work, shock absorber replacement, oil changes, tire rotation, steering adjustment and fluid refills. In addition, he says the business can troubleshoot any problem and do more extensive work, up to engine and transmission repair and complete replacement if necessary.

“We can also do electrical diagnostics and computer work,” he says, pointing out cars today are heavily computerized. “Customers do not need to take their cars back to the dealership to get the computers in them reprogrammed.”

MJR Automotive works on all makes and models, including BMW, Audi and Porsche.

“If it’s got four wheels, we can work on it,” Rodriguez says.

His shop also works on hybrid cars.

Estimates are provided before work is performed so customers know what they are looking at financially. As a member of the International Automotive Technicians Network, the technicians at MJR Automotive receive regular training and updates on new automotive technology.

When a car is worked on, MJR Automotive performs a basic health check of essential systems.

“We can make customers aware of any recalls or updates related to their automobile based on the vehicle identification number,” Rodriguez says.

He points out the shop is a member of the Provantage auto repair network, which means work and repairs are covered under a 2-year/24,000-mile nationwide warranty and roadside assistance is included.

MJR Automotive, 513 St. Louis Ave. in East Alton, is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

