Illinois American executive takes on new leadership role

Roger Goodson, senior operations manager for Illinois American Water’s Western Division, will now also provide leadership in the company’s Eastern Division of the state, effective July 8. In addition to managing operations in Illinois American Water’s Peoria, Pekin and Lincoln districts, Goodson’s expanded leadership role will include providing oversight in the Champaign County, Pontiac, Sterling and Streator districts.

Goodson joined Illinois American Water in 2011 as an operations superintendent in Pekin. In 2012, he was promoted to overseeing both Pekin and Peoria operations, and, in 2015, he became senior manager of the Western Division.

Prior to joining Illinois American Water, Goodson was director of operations for a large site development company and senior project manager for affordable housing construction projects. He began his career in the water industry in 1992 with the city of Aurora, where he worked for about 14 years.

“Roger is a trusted leadership at Illinois American Water,” said Mike Smyth, Illinois American Water vice president of operations. “His leadership and expertise in the water industry will serve our customers well in this new, expanded role.”

Goodson has a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Aurora University. He also holds a Class A Illinois water operators certificate.

