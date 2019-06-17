Institute names Darin one of state’s top 10 chiropractors

× Expand Photo by Cody King Dr. Christina Darin

The American Institute of Chiropractors has recognized the exceptional performance of Granite City chiropractor Dr. Christina Darin as one of 2019’s 10 Best Chiropractors for Client Satisfaction.

The institute is a third-party rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 chiropractors in each state. Practitioners who are selected to the list must pass the organization’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and peer nominations, thorough research, and the institute’s independent evaluation. The annual list was created as a resource for clients during the practitioner selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves practitioners’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be a practitioner’s top priority, the institute places the utmost emphasis on selecting practitioners who have achieved significant success in the field of chiropractic without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on practitioners who demonstrate the highest standards of client satisfaction.

“We congratulate Christina Darin on this achievement and we are honored to have her as a 2019 AIOC member,” a press release states.

For more information, call Darin’s office at (618) 931-2050.

