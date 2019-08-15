J.J. Thermo’s heating up East Alton

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill proprietors Jessica Gerber and John Dehner pose on the patio of their new restaurant in Eastgate Plaza. The sports bar and upper end restaurant opened in July.

The revitalization of Eastgate Plaza is creating quite a buzz throughout the Riverbend and J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill is on the tip of the tongue. The new giant sports bar and restaurant opened its doors in July to mass volumes of business.

Proprietors Jessica Gerber and John Dehner looked at the space in the refurbished center last fall, purchasing it in September and started working on it in January before the summer opening.

Gerber, 25, a Civic Memorial grad, and her boyfriend Dehner, 25, an Alton High grad, who both now reside in East Alton, wanted a place to make their community and the surrounding area proud.

“When you walk in you see the sports bar, the hockey pucks, the jerseys on the wall, then you turn to your right and see a fine dining and family-style area and then the patio, you walk out there and you feel like you’re at the lake,” Gerber said. “We’re going to have bands, you can get some frozen drinks out there; it’s three different things. I don’t want to say we’re having an identity crisis, but everyone can get what they want here.”

It’s quickly evident sports is important at J.J. Thermo’s with the hockey sticks on the entrance door. A long table near the bar has a glass top, showcasing hockey pucks lined underneath. One wall is adorned with high school hockey jerseys and Blues and Cardinals logos are painted on the window peering into the large dining room.

Walk the hallway leading to the outdoor patio and the baseball theme shines. There’s lots of Cardinal red on the patio, especially the outside bar named The Dugout. Check out games like cornhole, giant jenga or giant Connect Four for entertainment. It’s a place to enjoy a fun night out with a group of friends. With 62 beers available at J.J. Thermo’s, that will help, too.

“We were just going to do chairs out there, then a bar got built, a bathroom and I came in one day and they’d built a bandstand,” Gerber said. “There’s even room to expand and do more things. You’ve got the games and last weekend was our first live music act. We’re just so excited.”

Gerber calls the food “high-end American cuisine.” There’s anything from steaks, burgers, wings and pastas. They use certified Angus beef for steaks and burgers are a 70 percent ground chuck, 20 percent brisket and 10 percent certified Angus beef blend.

“Our mushroom burger is pretty cool,” Gerber said. It’s a burger topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, fried portabella planks and a secret sauce.

The top seller is the Philly Flyer, a Philly cheesesteak sandwich featuring certified Angus beef meat, green peppers, onions, Firehouse cheese and beer cheese on a hoagie.

The pork shank under the entrées and the BAP pretzel are two of the most aesthetically pleasing options. Just a gander at these dishes draws attention.

“As soon as one (pretzel) goes out I say get five more ready because everyone turns their head,” Gerber said.

J.J. Thermo’s has plans for happy hours, daily specials and playing host to community events and fundraisers once they get a handle on their customer base.

“We’re just waiting to see what we’re selling and what our kitchen can keep up with. We definitely strive for quality,” she said.

And being a part of the revitalized Eastgate is most exciting for Gerber and Dehner, who foresee the plaza being filled by next year.

“The biggest feedback are people are just happy to see life back in the area,” Gerber said. “You have Riverbend Axe Throwing, which is trendy right now and you don’t have to go out of the area for that. We want people who live in East Alton to be able to stay and eat in East Alton. We’re also getting people from Edwardsville, Granite City, Alton and places out of the area, too. When you say, ‘Where do you want to go eat tonight?’ You’ll say, ‘I want to go to J.J.’s.’”

J.J. Thermo’s Bar and Grill at 17 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton. Visit them on Facebook to learn more.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry