JewelRide increases clientele through Medicaid approval

× Expand JewelRide owner Tapiwa Mupereki and his wife, Rutendo

JewelRide, a client of the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has become a Medicaid-approved provider and is offering its services to Medicaid recipients.

JewelRide launched in October 2019 and offers non-emergency medical transportation to individuals, families and communities throughout the Metro East.

Services include medical and hospital appointments, dialysis visits, senior transportation, assisted living transfers, pharmacy and drugstore prescription pickup, errands, and tailor-made transportation needs.

JewelRide owner Tapiwa Mupereki said he is thrilled Medicaid’s approval allows the opportunity to expand its clientele by serving a new group of people. Mupereki and his wife, Rutendo, a pharmacist and pediatrician, respectively, understand the importance of increasing access to healthcare. This opportunity underscores one of their key values — all lives are equal, and everyone should experience a healthy and productive life.

“It is extremely difficult for people in any society to reach their full potential when they lack access to healthcare,” Mupereki said. “We are excited for the opportunity to extend our inspired services to patients covered by Medicaid. It provides a chance for people, regardless of socioeconomic status, to seamlessly enjoy our customer care experience on their path to better health.”

JewelRide began the Medicaid application process last November. In Illinois, the approval process is coordinated by the Department of Healthcare and Family Services and divided into two phases: document review and on-site inspection. The process focuses on patient safety procedures and compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. It is not only demanding in terms of time and financial commitment, but also calls for a high level of intellectual preparedness.

“At JewelRide, we were fortunate to be approved within three months, despite our application coinciding with the Christmas holidays,” Mupereki said. “From day one, we took the process seriously and researched widely to approach it in the best possible way. We viewed it as an opportunity we could not miss, especially as an ambitious company with an immediate goal to be a household name in the Metro East and beyond. It is a win-win situation for us and our customers covered by Medicaid. Ultimately the community wins, because health is a fundamental good necessary for human flourishing.”

Each year, more than 3.6 million people miss an appointment because of lack of reliable transportation. Since opening, JewelRide has seen this challenge firsthand. It is important to Mupereki to help those who do not have transportation access. Medicaid’s approval furthers JewelRide’s ability to do so.

“We are thrilled at the progress JewelRide is making,” SBDC Director Jo Ann DiMaggio May said. “Accepting Medicaid is going to allow many patients that need non-emergency medical transportation to take advantage of JewelRide’s reliable service. I am proud of Mupereki’s hard work and look forward to seeing JewelRide become a household name.”

Services extend to villages, towns, and cities in all Metro East counties, such as Madison, St. Clair, and Jersey, as well as transporting those who have healthcare travel needs to the greater St. Louis metro area.

