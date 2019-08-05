Josh Andres promoted to principal of Scheffel Boyle CPAs

Andres

Scheffel Boyle CPAs announced the promotion of certified public accountant Josh Andres to principal.

Andres joined the firm’s Alton office in 2006. He is a senior leader on the Construction Accounting Team and specializes in serving governmental agencies and privately held businesses.

He graduated with both his bachelor of science and master of business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and earned his CPA designation in 2010. He is active in the RiverBend Growth Association, the North Alton Godfrey Business Council, the Young Professionals Group of Alton, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

Scheffel Boyle’s offices are in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, and Carrollton. In business since 1924, its services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

