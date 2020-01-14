Kadean Construction nominated for General Contractor of the Year award

Kadean Construction, one of the fastest-growing companies in the greater St. Louis region, has been nominated for the General Contractor of the Year 2020 by the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council.

Kadean has been nominated for the award more than a dozen times and won the award in 2018, 2017, 2009, 2008, 2003 and 2001.

"We are extremely proud to once again be nominated because it recognizes our dedication to working closely with our subcontractors, who we view as trusted partners," said Mike Eveler, president of Kadean Construction. "Our strong relationships with our subcontractors have been a big part of our company’s success for more than 50 years."

The award will be presented at the ASA Midwest Council’s 27th Annual Disco Ball Awards Gala on Saturday, March 28, at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis. In addition to the General Contractor of the Year Awards, there will also be awards given for GC Employee Recognition Awards, Outstanding MEP Subcontractors, Outstanding Specialty Subcontractors, Outstanding Service Provider/Supplier and ASA Safety Awards.

"The entire ASA Midwest Council is honored to acknowledge Kadean as one of the best general contractors in St. Louis at our 27th annual awards gala,” said Susan Winkelmann, ASA Midwest Council Chapter executive director.

The subcontractor members of the ASA nominate and select a General Contractor of the Year based on the contractor’s bid ethics, safety policy, job supervision, subcontractor relations, payment practices, scheduling coordination, administrative procedures and equitable contract provisions.

