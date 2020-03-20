Kohl's closes stores nationwide

Kohl's issued the following statement about the temporary closure of its stores because of the coronavirus pandemic:

We all find ourselves in extraordinary circumstances, coming together to ensure the health and safety of our families, neighbors and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate. The health and safety of our associates and customers is our top priority.

To support efforts underway to slow the spread of the virus, we will temporarily close Kohl's stores nationwide through at least April 1.

We are providing two calendar weeks of pay to our store associates. I personally want to thank each Kohl’s associate for their extra care in recent days to maintain a safe and healthy shopping environment for our customers.

We look forward to welcoming our associates and customers back to our stores when we reopen.

While our stores are closed, we look forward to continuing to serve you and the millions of families who shop with us through Kohls.com and the Kohl's app, 24 hours a day, and we will ship your items directly to your home.

Kohl's will provide further updates, including news on store reopenings, at Corporate.Kohls.com.

During this time. our hearts go out to everyone impacted by COVID-19, including those diagnosed with the virus, all of the caregivers at home and in health care, and those whose job or school has been affected.

We are all living through a time of great uncertainty when we do not know exactly what will come in the weeks and months ahead. During these times, it is as important as ever to lean into what matters most and what inspires all of the work we do at Kohl's — family.

It is our privilege to serve you and we look forward to seeing you back in our stores soon, when our communities come back stronger than before.

Michelle Gass

Kohl's Chief Executive Officer

