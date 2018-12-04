Korte & Luitjohan celebrates 60 years, names new president

Gregg Korte

Hundreds of friends, family and longtime business associates gathered Sept. 21 to celebrate Korte & Luitjohan’s 60th anniversary. In a bittersweet moment before a champagne toast, Pete Korte handed Gregg Korte the ceremonial keys to the business. Pete will continue on as the company’s chief executive officer and Gregg will take over the duties of president.

Korte & Luitjohan humbly began in 1958, when Pete borrowed money from his father-in-law to purchase a rubber-tired trencher. A year later, his brother-in-law, Joe Luitjohan, joined him in the business, and they formed Korte & Luitjohan. Throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s, they worked to develop and establish the skills and work ethic that is still the backbone of the company today.

Gregg Korte began his career as a heavy equipment operator in 1978, then moved up to superintendent. After graduating from SIUE in 1989 with a bachelor of arts in business administration, he became the company’s general manager. From 1997 until his recent promotion, he served as vice president.

Korte is a member of the Design Build Institute of American, United States Green Building Council, SIUE-Construction Leadership Institute, and Concrete Council of St. Louis. He serves as chairman of the SIBA Education Committee, a committee member of the SIBA Electronic Plan Room and a J.U.L.I.E. board member.

With a passion for building and as a respected member of the construction industry for 34 years, Korte is prepared to lead Korte & Luitjohan into the next chapter of its history.

Korte & Luitjohan is a leading design-build, general contracting firm with 60 years of building experience in the commercial, industrial and infrastructure markets. Since its founding in 1958, the company has provided quality construction throughout the metropolitan St. Louis area and Southern and Central Illinois.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter