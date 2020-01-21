Larry Franklin retiring from CNB Bank & Trust N.A.

Franklin

CNB Bank & Trust N.A. announces the retirement of Larry Franklin, senior executive vice president and chief banking officer, effective March 31.

He will transition to senior vice president/consultant and represent and promote CNB in Alton and surrounding markets. He will continue in that role, as well as continuing as a director of CNB, through 2020.

Franklin’s 50-year career in banking began in 1969 with Alton Banking & Trust (Wedge Bank). He has been involved in the organization’s growth and prosperity and has been an integral part of the company since he came on board as one of CNB’s early acquisitions, beginning with Greene County National Bank in March 1996 via the merger of Wedge/Mercantile Bank, as vice president–commercial lender. Over the years, his career has provided him with the titles of officer in charge of 1st Community Banking Center of Jersey County. In 2004, when Cornerstone Bank and Trust N.A. was acquired by Carlinville National Bank Shares Inc., his title and role became EVP and CEO. In 2011, after the purchase of Cornbelt Bank, his title and role became EVP and COO. This position remained until 2019, with the acquisition of Jacksonville Savings Bank, where he earned his current role and title of senior EVP and CBO.

His affiliations have included serving as a board member for St. Louis Regional Airport, director; East Alton Ice Management Board, director; Community Bankers Association of Illinois, Community Bankers Service Corporation, board; RiverBend Growth Association, board member/past chairman; Boys and Girls Club of Alton, board; Lewis and Clark Community College Banking and Finance Committee, board (faculty); and Salvation Army, board.

He has been defined as a “true community banker” through numerous affiliations, boards, and committees he has served, and takes great pride in the many customers and friends he has made along the way.

“As an officer and a director, Larry has been an integral part of CNB’s success since 2003, when Cornerstone Bank joined our group,” President and Chief Executive Officer Shawn Davis said. “I’m sure that I speak for all of the officers, directors, and employees of CNB when I congratulate Larry on an exemplary career and wish him the best.”

