Law firm shareholder takes leadership role with education standards panel

Mathis

Shareholder Patrick B. Mathis of Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd. was appointed vice chairman of the Illinois Supreme Court Minimum Continuing Legal Education Committee. He has served on the committee several years, including as treasurer and chair of the Finance Committee, and is excited to take on the new role of vice chairman.

The committee is responsible for determining the level of continuing education attorneys must maintain to remain certified. These standards are important to ensuring attorneys have an understanding of current laws and legal developments by the Illinois Supreme Court. Committee staff also certify those organizations that provide continuing legal education in Illinois.

Mathis became involved with the committee because of his passion for quality legal services and education. Throughout his years as an attorney, he has strived to provide the best and most comprehensive legal services to his clients. As a founding shareholder, he helped build MMR become a firm that is well-versed in many areas of law to best serve its clients. Mathis believes constant education is important to maintaining quality representation for clients and became involved with the committee to ensure these standards of education are recognized throughout the Illinois Bar. His passion for education can also be seen through his involvement in community organizations, educational institutes, and board positions.