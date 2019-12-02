Liberty Bank names Matthew Waters community president

Waters

Liberty Bank welcomes Matthew Waters as its new community president. He joins the bank with more than 15 years of experience in the financial industry.

Waters is responsible for directing operations and strategy for Liberty Bank throughout Madison County. He succeeds Alan Schmale, executive vice president and chief credit officer with United Community Bank, as interim community president after the retirement of Dale Blachford last November.

“After a thorough search for the right individual to lead Liberty Bank, Matt’s dedication to the community, his customers, and his family, combined with his proven leadership skills and passion for building relationships, made it clear to us he is the perfect fit,” said Todd Wise, president and CEO of United Community Bank. “We appreciate Alan’s dedicated service this past year and the time it afforded us to find the right match in Matt for Liberty Bank and its communities.”

“Madison County and Liberty Bank are strong,” Waters said. “The opportunities in our communities are abundant, and it’s only getting better to live and work right here at home. With the help of a great team, the valued trust of our customers, and the strength of United Community Bank, I look forward to continuing to build upon the success of Liberty Bank.”

Born and raised in Alton and an alumnus of Marquette Catholic High School, Waters remains actively involved in the community, serving on the school’s board of directors, as well as the Alton Boys and Girls Club and Riverbend CEO. He is a graduate of Quincy University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business marketing, and was a two-time letter winner in football and baseball. He and his wife, Lindsay, reside in Bethalto with their four children: Madelyn, 11; William, 9; Sophia, 8; and Charlie, 1. They spend most of their free time watching their children play sports, including soccer, hockey, basketball, and baseball.

