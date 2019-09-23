Liberty Village of Jerseyville to break ground on independent and assisted living apartments

Seniors from Jerseyville and surrounding areas will soon have a new choice for independent living and assisted living apartments.

Liberty Village of Jerseyville, 1251 N. State Street in Jerseyville, will celebrate the groundbreaking for its newest addition, the Hawthorne Inn, at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Hawthorne Inn will feature 45 thoughtfully designed apartments with an array of amenities to appeal to today’s more modern and active seniors. The new state-of-art facility will offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with large bathrooms, spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens.

At Hawthorne Inn, tenants will enjoy an array of amenities, including home-cooked meals, housekeeping and linen service, complimentary wireless internet and television, paid utilities, 24-hour staffing, group transportation and AJ’s Fitness and wellness program. Other conveniences include a beauty shop/barber shop, a large community room and outpatient therapy on site.

In addition to independent senior living apartments, Hawthorne Inn will offer assisted living services to residents who may need a little help in their daily lives. This lifestyle allows seniors to do as much as possible for themselves, but at the same time, helpful well-trained staff can step in quickly and provide assistance and reminders with daily activities and medications.

“We are very excited to be able to bring this new service to Liberty Village,” developer Don Fikesaid. “Jerseyville Manor was developed in 1992, and we are proud to have been able to help so many people over the years. We strive to continue to bring more and better options to Jerseyville and the surrounding communities.”

Upon completion, Liberty Village of Jerseyville will provide a comprehensive selection of senior living options supported by a full continuum of on-site health care. Besides the new Hawthorne Inn Independent and Assisted Living Apartments, the many services already offered are Jerseyville Manor Skilled Nursing, Bounce Back Rehabilitation, AJ’s Fitness Center, Garden Court Memory Care, and The Villas Single Family Homes.

For more information about Liberty Village of Jerseyville and any of its services, call (618) 498-6441, visit libertyvillageofjerseyville.com, and visit the Facebook page for updates on the groundbreaking and construction.

