Lori Stenzel earns inaugural leadership award

× Expand Lori Stenzel

Lori Stenzel, senior water quality and environmental compliance specialist for Illinois American Water, was awarded the 2019 Illinois Section of the American Water Works Association Women in Water Outstanding Woman award. The award was presented at the association’s annual conference, WATERCON, in March.

This award was created to honor an individual making significant contribution to the advancement of women in the water industry. Recipients are recognized for achievement in leadership; demonstrating significant impact in the water industry; advancement of the Women in Water committee’s mission; inspiring participation of women in the industry; and community outreach programs targeting young girls and women.

“Lori is a true champion for the water industry,” Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk said. “It’s great to see her honored and celebrated by her peers. I commend the ISAWWA for celebrating women in the water industry. Inclusion and diversity only makes us stronger and we’re proud to have people like Lori on our team.”

Stenzel is the inaugural awardee for this recognition. She was the association’s chairperson from 2018-2019 and will serve in the past chairperson role through 2020. Stenzel is the president of the Southwest Central Water Plant Operators Association and secretary of the Southern Illinois Water Operators Association. In 2011, she received the Illinois Rural Water Association Person of the Year award in recognition of her dedicated leadership and support of improving the quality of life in rural Illinois. In 2008 she received the ISAWWA Water Professional of the Year award in recognition of the dedication and motivation demonstrated through a career in the water works industry.

“Water quality and environmental compliance is my strongest passion,” Stenzel said. “I love what I do and embrace the opportunity to share it with folks I meet along the way as much as I can.”

She has worked at Illinois American Water for eight years.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter