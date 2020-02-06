Love that chicken in Granite City

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Popeyes in Collinsville was built in June. The business will open a location in Granite City later this year.

Granite City residents will soon be munching on those famous Popeyes chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes will return to the city, as the Miami-based business applied for a subdivision approval and building permit in December for construction at 3304 Nameoki Road.

“Popeyes has been expanding in the Metro East over the last couple of years,” Granite City economic development director Cathy Hamilton said. “They built one in Belleville, they built one in Collinsville and they had looked at a couple of different markets. We were excited that they thought Granite City was a viable market right there at Nameoki at our commercial corridor and they said to go for it. I think they’ve been looking at that for a while and now they got a deal together, so we’re excited.”

Popeyes’ other two Metro East locations are in Alton and Fairview Heights. The Collinsville location was built in June.

Hamilton said she hopes the Granite City location will be open for business this spring or summer.

“It is the process of getting started,” she said. “They’re not waiting four months on construction or anything. It’s a go project.”

Popeyes had a store at 2868 Madison Ave. years ago, but it closed and is now Mama Mia’s Italian Restaurant.

Ace Hardware, owned by Bill Cotton, returned to Granite City in November with a new store at 3801 Nameoki, the old Salvation Army building. The city had an Ace Hardware store in the late 2000s that later closed.

“Granite City is kind of re-attracting some of its previous national tenants,” Hamilton said.

Popeyes, known for its fried chicken and Louisiana-style food, experienced massive growth last year after adding the chicken sandwich to its menu. After debuting in August, the sandwich went viral and was sold out within two weeks. It returned in November.

Hamilton said the restaurant will be beneficial to the city.

“It proves that Granite City has a lot of great things in its business market,” she said.

Popeyes will be in an area that includes CVS Pharmacy, O’Reilly Auto Parts and other restaurants such as Ravanelli’s, Jack in the Box, Church’s Chicken and Burger King.

“We think there are enough food businesses and places to go around,” Hamilton said. “We don’t think it’s going to be incredibly impactful, but I’m sure it’s going to be some excitement and it will be the one to try, so that’s going to be exciting for the community.”

Corral Liquors was the last business at 3304 Nameoki before it closed several years ago.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter