Mid America Audiology Group celebrates new location, management

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday for the grand opening and new management of Mid America Audiology Group.

For more than 30 years, Mid America Audiology Group has been helping improve the quality of patient’s lives in Alton, Edwardsville, Granite City, and surrounding areas in Southern Illinois. Anyone’s quality of life depends on the ability to communicate with friends and family. Mid America Audiology Group is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients by offering the best solution for each individual’s hearing needs.

With two audiologists, a hearing instrument specialist, and a strong support staff, each member of the Mid America Audiology Group is experienced, compassionate, and honest. The hearing specialists are committed to excellence and ethics while providing the best care for specific hearing needs. Mid America Audiology has served the hearing health care needs of patients since 1983. The most up-to-date knowledge and technology goes into diagnosis and treatment.

Mid America Audiology Group offers many hearing services, including hearing aid fitting and dispensing, free hearing screenings, tinnitus treatment, and more. They also offer videonystagmography testing to evaluate the vestibular system and determine the cause of dizziness, disequilibrium, or vertigo and provide key information for the management of these systems. Mid America Audiology Group prides itself on fitting the highest-quality hearing aids that are expertly programmed. They provide free screenings at all locations, as well as offer a 60-day risk-free trial on hearing aids.

Mid America Audiology Group has moved to 3511 College Ave. in Alton and has locations in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, and Jerseyville. For information, call (618) 462-7900; office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Their Facebook page is @MidAmericaAudiologyGroupLtd.

The growth association’s mission is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend.

Ribbon-cutting video

