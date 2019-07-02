MidAmerica reaches another milestone

MidAmerica Airport

Coming on the heels of a year of continued growth, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport has reached the midpoint of 2019 with more activity underway than ever before.

The airport will reach another major milestone during the busy summer flight season with a record number of passengers taking advantage of Allegiant flights to several destinations during July. Beyond the growth in passenger counts, runway upgrades underway at Scott Air Force Base have resulted in increased use of MidAmerica’s runway by military planes, while Boeing also recently added to its operations at the airport.

July will be the biggest passenger traffic month ever at the airport, with 46,000 passengers expected to fly through the airport. In June there were 43,000. The trend for the year has MidAmerica on pace for a 20 percent increase in traffic in 2019 over 2018. In the last five years, passenger growth has been more than 475 percent. The growth has been fueled by growing awareness of the number of options available through Allegiant at MidAmerica Airport, where it now offers service to nine destinations. Direct flights now depart daily for Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (summer schedule); and regularly each week for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Fort Myers-Punta Gorda, Fla.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Orlando-Sanford, Fla.; Tampa-St. Pete, Fla.; and Phoenix-Mesa, Ariz.

In direct response to last year’s record passenger volume, the airport expanded the existing parking lot and transitioned to a new paid parking structure that offers some of the lowest rates in the region, costing travelers just $5 per day. All spots are just steps from the terminal. A new bus service was also introduced by St. Clair County Transit District in March to provide affordable round trips between the Shiloh-Scott AFB MetroLink station and the bus stop at the passenger terminal of the airport for MetroLink riders.

“While we’re excited about the growth on the passenger side of our operations, we’re also proud that our unique status as a joint-use airport partnering with Scott AFB is enabling us to serve their needs in an important way in 2019, and that’s contributing to significant additional takeoffs and landings on our runway,” said Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

Through this partnership, the Air Force base is able to use the airport’s civilian runway as military flying missions require. Access to the civilian runway is also helpful when the military runway is undergoing repair, maintenance, or construction, as it is currently. In June, construction began on the military runway to upgrade visual aids to a high-intensity airfield lighting system. The new lighting system will enhance visibility for night and inclement weather flight operations. During this construction project, military aircraft will be able to take off and land on MidAmerica’s civilian runway.

“Unlike a similar closure at McChord AFB, where the entire flying wing operations were temporarily stationed at many other places for a repair project, the Scott AFB flying wings (375th Air Mobility Wing, 126th Air National Guard Air Refueling Wing and the 932nd Air Reserve Wing) do not have to deploy,” Cantwell said. “That means there will be no changes to aircraft parking as military aircraft will remain parked on the base’s ramp, there will be no deployment to support home missions, and, especially, no family separation for the estimated entire year long closure due to the project.”

Boeing has been a tenant of MidAmerica Airport since 2010. Employees at the company’s St. Clair manufacturing facility perform assembly and subassembly work on defense and commercial aircraft. Additionally, Boeing’s MQ-25 test asset for the Navy’s unmanned aerial refueling program will undergo ground and flight tests from MidAmerica this year.

Looking to the future, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed the state’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan, which includes up to $96 million to pay for an extension of MetroLink to MidAmerica. The extension would complete the direct link between St. Louis Lambert International Airport and MidAmerica, making the airport even more accessible to a broader market and likely fueling continued growth.

