Middle school students launch branded clothing line

Three students at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville develop a new clothing brand during a sleepover. Cameron Brown, 13; Noah Foley, 13; and Connor Hartman, 12, used their free time during a sleepover to develop, design and launch a new clothing line concept, Mikro. They could have been playing “Fortnite;” instead, they started a company.

They started Mikro on Feb. 16 and have developed 13 branded products, including t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases and a skateboard deck. They sell their branded merchandise on “design and sell” websites teespring.com and zazzle.com. They launched their brand on Instagram first, then on Twitter and Facebook. Within the first two weeks of initial launch, the teens sold more than 50 items and have profited over $500.

A website has been built to help market the brand.

With their current funds on hand, the trio plan to invest in a DIY (do it yourself) silk screen kit, to learn how to design and make their own products. They are exploring entrepreneurial lessons in branding, product design, marketing, production and finance.

The Mikro founders have piqued the interest and found customers in a couple marketing industry pros. Andrew Razeghi, venture capitalist, author, and adviser to companies on growth strategy and innovation, is a first-time customer.

“Starting a company at age 13 gives this new brand a leg up ... they have a great excuse to get it wrong and make mistakes in the beginning, and learn as time goes by,” Razeghi said. “They aren’t hampered by what they’ve seen fail... which in the innovation and CPG (consumer products group) world is a big Achilles heal. Whatever these kids will do, they’ll have these lessons forever.”

Razeghi has written multiple books on innovation and branding, the most recent being “Bend The Curve: Accelerate Your Startup’s Success.” He is also a 1988 graduate of Edwardsville High School.

Dr. Edmund Herschberger, chair of the Management & Marketing Department at Southern Illinois University, is another early customer.

“I bought a Mikro hoodie because the design is cool and because who better to support than the young entrepreneurs in your own back yard,” he said. “It’s encouraging to see the spirit of entrepreneurship is alive and well, and I can’t wait to see how far they go.”

Herschberger helps with the Summer Entrepreneur Academy at SIUE, a weeklong camp for students entering 9th-12th grades — a program the Mikro teens are interested in attending.

