Midwest Members president elected to board

Election of board members and officers for the Credit Union Political Action Council has taken place at the Illinois Credit Union League’s 89th Annual Convention. In 2018, the council raised $409,000 in fundraising initiatives.

The council held its annual meeting and elected board members to a one-year term. Greg Lyons, president of Midwest Members Credit Union, was elected to the board and holds the position of secretary.

“Midwest Members would like to congratulate Greg on his appointment to the CUPAC board and thank him for his continued service to the credit union, its membership, and the community,” a credit union press release states.

