Mike Jones joins Helmkamp Construction Co.

Jones

Helmkamp Construction Co. has added a new project manager to its team of experts.

Mike Jones, a construction management graduate from Missouri State University, joins Helmkamp with an excellent record of managing complex projects in varied environments.

Jones, having 10 years of project management experience, shared why he accepted a project management role with the 82-year-old regional general contractor.

“I’m excited to be joining the Helmkamp team and marrying my ambition with the company’s strategic vision,” he said. “With all of my projects, I demand the highest standards throughout each phase and plan to carry these expectations over into every project for Helmkamp to continue delivering the high-quality work expected by clients that’s sustained Helmkamp for over 80 years.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides services to the professional buyer of construction in industrial, building, and life science markets. Jones will be working closely with the building team, specifically in the higher education segment, to start.

