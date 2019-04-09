New Dollar General in Alton to host grand opening Saturday

Dollar General’s newest store at 3884 Fosterburg Road in Alton will celebrate an official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 13, with free prizes and special deals.

Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. Additionally, the new store will provide customers with stylish, on-trend home décor and a party preparation selection, in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry. The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at dollargeneral.com.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $160 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information, visit dgliteracy.com.

