New First Mid Bank & Trust branch open in Alton

First Mid Bank & Trust has opened its new banking center in Alton at 111 E. Fourth St., inside the historic Miller’s Mutual Building.

The banking center is open for business 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Alton community,” Regional Community President Lisa Fowler said. “By expanding our footprint in this region, we’re now able to offer our customers more access to comprehensive banking, wealth management and insurance products and services. Our customers are important to us, and we’re ready to help them achieve their financial goals in any way we can.”

First Mid will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, as well as an open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, to give the community an opportunity to see the building interior updates and to meet the local team of professionals. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

